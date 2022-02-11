Evercore (EVR) falls 3.30% to Close at $123.26 on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVR - Market Data & News Trade

Evercore Inc - Class A (NYSE: EVR) shares fell 3.30%, or $4.2 per share, to close Friday at $123.26. After opening the day at $127.58, shares of Evercore fluctuated between $130.76 and $122.51. 858,473 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 581,618. Friday's activity brought Evercore’s market cap to $4,809,508,934.

Evercore is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Evercore Inc - Class A

Evercore Partners Inc. is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. The company is dedicated to helping its clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Evercore Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Evercore Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

