Evelo (EVLO) rose 11.68% on Strong Volume February 1

Today, Evelo Biosciences Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: EVLO) stock rose $0.55, accounting for a 11.68% increase. Evelo opened at $4.68 before trading between $5.29 and $4.39 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Evelo’s market cap rise to $281,199,326 on 254,809 shares -above their 30-day average of 253,274.

About Evelo Biosciences Inc

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company's first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for the potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

