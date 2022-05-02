Evaxion A/S (EVAX) Falls 6.61% on May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVAX - Market Data & News Trade

Evaxion Biotech A/S - ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) has dropped $0.185 (6.61%) and sits at $2.68, as of 11:41:02 est on May 2.

7,524 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 6.35% over the last 5 days and shares lost 7.59% over the last 30 days.

Evaxion A/S is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S - ADR

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology™ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase I/IIa clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections with one program currently in preclinical development against S. aureus (including Methicillin-resistant S. aureus. or MRSA) induced skin and soft tissue infections.

