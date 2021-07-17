Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) gains 3.60% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVBN - Market Data & News

Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE: EVBN) shares gained 3.60%, or $1.36 per share, to close Friday at $39.13. After opening the day at $37.84, shares of Evans Bancorp fluctuated between $39.49 and $37.96. 29,547 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 55,774. Friday's activity brought Evans Bancorp’s market cap to $212,616,925.

About Evans Bancorp Inc

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.1 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits at September 30, 2020. Evans is a full-service community bank with 20 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

