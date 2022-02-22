Euronav NV (EURN) gains 5.07% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EURN - Market Data & News Trade

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) shares gained 5.07%, or $0.52 per share, to close Tuesday at $10.77. After opening the day at $10.48, shares of Euronav NV fluctuated between $10.84 and $10.46. 2,103,337 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,510,056. Tuesday's activity brought Euronav NV’s market cap to $2,369,666,159.

Euronav NV is headquartered in Antwerp, Flemish, and employs more than 1700 people helmed by CEO Hugo De Stoop

About Euronav NV

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. It operates through the Tankers and FpSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operation) segments. The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship, and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

