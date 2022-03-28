Euronav NV (EURN) Down 2.41% for March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EURN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) lost $0.25 to end the day Monday at $10.14.

The company opened at $10.29 and shares fluctuated between $10.34 and $10.10 with 759,873 shares trading hands.

Euronav NV is averaging 2,007,752 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 16.87% YTD.

Euronav NV expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Euronav NV visit the company profile.

About Euronav NV

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. It operates through the Tankers and FpSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operation) segments. The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship, and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

