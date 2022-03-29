EuroDry (EDRY) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EDRY - Market Data & News Trade

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) is active in pre-market trading today, March 29, with shares climbing 2.52% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 77.52% year-to-date and posted 14.23% gains over the last 5 days.

About EuroDry Ltd

epublic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY. EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters. The Company has a fleet of 7 vessels, including 4 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier and 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers. EuroDry's 7 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 528,931 dwt.

