Euro (CLWT) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for May 11

Shares of Euro Tech Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLWT) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 11.

Ahead of the market's open, Euro stock has climbed 6.57% from the previous session’s close.

Euro lost $0.07 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Euro Tech Holdings Co., Ltd.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd. distributes advanced water treatment equipment, (including chlorination equipment) laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and related supplies. The Company, acting as a distributor for third-party manufacturers, sells these products to commercial and government customers in Hong Kong and China.

