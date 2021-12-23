Eton (ETON) falls 0.48% for December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ETON - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ETON) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.48% decrease. Eton opened at $4.21 before trading between $4.21 and $4.05 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Eton’s market cap fall to $103,099,873 on 214,236 shares -below their 30-day average of 242,725.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from three FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI® SPRINKLE, Biorphen®, and Alaway® Preservative Free, and has six additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

