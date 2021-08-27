ETF Series - The Acquirers Fund (ZIG) falls 0.11% in Active Trading on August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZIG - Market Data & News

ETF Series Solutions Trust - The Acquirers Fund (NYSE: ZIG) shares fell 0.11%, or $0.033 per share, to close Thursday at $28.97. After opening the day at $29.08, shares of ETF Series - The Acquirers Fund fluctuated between $29.02 and $28.92. 9,408 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 3,926. Thursday's activity brought ETF Series - The Acquirers Fund’s market cap to $36,208,750.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

