ETF Series - Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (PSY) falls 1.43% in Active Trading on January 6

Today, ETF Series Solutions Trust - Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF Inc’s (NYSE: PSY) stock fell $0.161, accounting for a 1.43% decrease. ETF Series - Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF opened at $11.29 before trading between $11.30 and $11.02 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw ETF Series - Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF’s market cap fall to $7,769,300 on 11,310 shares -above their 30-day average of 10,185.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

