Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - Class A (EL) gains 0.05% for July 13

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - Class A (NYSE: EL) shares gained 0.05%, or $0.15 per share, to close Tuesday at $320.63. After opening the day at $320.00, shares of Estee Lauder Cos., fluctuated between $322.80 and $319.72. 858,279 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,163,957. Tuesday's activity brought Estee Lauder Cos.,’s market cap to $115,942,054,975.

Estee Lauder Cos., is headquartered in New York, New York, and employs more than 48,000 people.

About Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - Class A

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

