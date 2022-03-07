Estee Lauder Cos., (EL) Loses 5.42% on March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EL - Market Data & News Trade

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - Class A (NYSE: EL) shares moved 5.42%, or $15.48 per share, as on 11:58:29 est today. After Opening the Day at $285.08, 912,281 shares of Estee Lauder Cos., exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $285.68 and $270.17.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 22.67%.

Estee Lauder Cos., expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - Class A

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

