Estee Lauder Cos., (EL) falls 2.51% to Close at $294.21 on January 25

Today, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: EL) stock fell $7.58, accounting for a 2.51% decrease. Estee Lauder Cos., opened at $297.85 before trading between $300.30 and $292.94 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Estee Lauder Cos.,’s market cap fall to $106,388,397,824 on 1,816,465 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,430,992.

Estee Lauder Cos., employs around 48000 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - Class A

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

