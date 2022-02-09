Establishment Labs (ESTA) gains 2.41% for February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESTA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ESTA) stock gained $1.3, accounting for a 2.41% increase. Establishment Labs opened at $55.18 before trading between $55.78 and $54.25 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Establishment Labs’s market cap rise to $1,328,843,005 on 75,430 shares -below their 30-day average of 162,508.

About Establishment Labs Holdings Inc

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women's health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company's direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs' product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System and other products and services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

