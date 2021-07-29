Essex Property, (ESS) falls 0.20% on Strong Volume July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESS - Market Data & News Trade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) shares fell 0.20%, or $0.66 per share, to close Wednesday at $331.14. After opening the day at $332.91, shares of Essex Property, fluctuated between $333.18 and $329.93. 302,062 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 292,698. Wednesday's activity brought Essex Property,’s market cap to $21,523,739,057.

Essex Property, is headquartered in San Mateo, California..

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ('Essex'), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ('REIT') that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

