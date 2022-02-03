Essential Properties Realty (EPRT) falls 3.22% in Light Trading on February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPRT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Inc’s (NYSE: EPRT) stock fell $0.85, accounting for a 3.22% decrease. Essential Properties Realty opened at $26.00 before trading between $26.11 and $25.47 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Essential Properties Realty’s market cap fall to $3,109,859,390 on 622,278 shares -below their 30-day average of 719,956.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,181 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.5 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company's portfolio was 99.7% leased to 238 tenants operating 336 different concepts in 17 industries across 43 states.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

