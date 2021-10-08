Essential Properties Realty (EPRT) falls 0.91% for October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPRT - Market Data & News Trade

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) fell to close at $28.37 Thursday after losing $0.26 (0.91%) on volume of 494,623 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $29.06 to a low of $28.33 while Essential Properties Realty’s market cap now stands at $3,354,932,025.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,181 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.5 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company's portfolio was 99.7% leased to 238 tenants operating 336 different concepts in 17 industries across 43 states.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

