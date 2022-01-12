Essent (ESNT) falls 0.02% in Active Trading on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESNT - Market Data & News Trade

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) shares fell 0.02%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $49.29. After opening the day at $49.61, shares of Essent fluctuated between $49.81 and $48.76. 873,159 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 722,392. Tuesday's activity brought Essent’s market cap to $5,443,216,791.

Essent is headquartered in 2 Church Street, Hamilton..

About Essent Group Ltd

Essent Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

