Essent (ESNT) Drops 1.29% on April 25

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) moved 1.29% Monday.

As of 12:00:13 est, Essent is currently sitting at $40.25 and dropped $0.53 per share in trading so far.

Essent has moved 2.67% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 9.14% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Essent Group Ltd

Essent Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served.

