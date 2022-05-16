ESSA (ESSA) Loses in Active Trading for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESSA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ESSA Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) lost $0.68 to close Monday at $15.82.

The company began the day at $16.38 and shares fluctuated between $16.49 and $15.67 with 13,093 shares trading hands.

ESSA is averaging 5,340 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 4.16% YTD.

ESSA expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About ESSA Bancorp Inc

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, ESSA Bank & Trust, which was formed in 1916. The Company has total assets of $1.8 billion. Headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has two regional offices in Bethlehem and Plymouth Meeting, and operates 22 community offices throughout the Lehigh Valley, suburban Philadelphia and northeastern Pennsylvania regions. ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, employee benefits, investment services and asset management and trust capabilities.

