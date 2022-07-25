Esquire (ESQ) Rises 5.25% on July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESQ - Market Data & News Trade

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESQ) has risen $1.8 (5.25%) and is currently sitting at $36.05, as of 11:53:27 est on July 25.

18,955 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 1.00% over the last 5 days and shares gained 6.42% over the last 30 days.

Esquire is set to release earnings on 2022-07-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Esquire visit the company profile.

About Esquire Financial Holdings Inc

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant payment processing solutions to small business owners.

