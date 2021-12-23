Esquire (ESQ) falls 0.73% to Close at $31.37 on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESQ - Market Data & News Trade

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESQ) shares fell 0.73%, or $0.23 per share, to close Wednesday at $31.37. After opening the day at $31.31, shares of Esquire fluctuated between $32.00 and $31.24. 3,975 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 28,415. Wednesday's activity brought Esquire’s market cap to $246,175,887.

About Esquire Financial Holdings Inc

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant payment processing solutions to small business owners.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

