Esports Entertainment (GMBL) falls 1.96% in Light Trading on August 11

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares fell 1.96%, or $0.19 per share, to close Wednesday at $9.52. After opening the day at $9.74, shares of Esports Entertainment fluctuated between $9.78 and $9.23. 210,895 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 372,927. Wednesday's activity brought Esports Entertainment’s market cap to $193,807,770.

Esports Entertainment is headquartered in Psaila St, Birkirkara..

About Esports Entertainment Group Inc

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta.

