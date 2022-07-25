Esports (EBET) Falls 5.37% on July 25

Today EBET Inc (NASDAQ: EBET) is trading 5.37% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:51:03 est, was $2.21. Esports has fallen $0.125 over the previous day’s close.

33,440 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Esports has a YTD change of 88.67%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About EBET Inc

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

