Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (ESP) falls 2.49% on Moderate Volume August 27

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSE: ESP) shares fell 2.49%, or $0.36 per share, to close Friday at $14.11. After opening the day at $14.48, shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics fluctuated between $14.61 and $14.11. 786 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 7,906. Friday's activity brought Espey Manufacturing & Electronics’s market cap to $38,134,152.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. designs, develops, tests and manufactures specialized Military and Rugged Industrial Power Supplies and Transformers for use in harsh or severe environment applications. An Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) Company, Espey has been in business for more than 85 years designing and developing “Best in Class” products in support of our government and the Warfighter. Espey is a fully vertically integrated manufacturing company with product development, engineering, power supply and transformer assembly, sheet metal fabrication, machining, painting/coating, electrical/mechanical assembly and transformer coil winding capabilities all on-site at our 150,000+ square foot facility located in Saratoga Springs, NY

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

