Eros STX Global (ESGC) falls 5.90% for December 15

Eros STX Global Corporation - Class A (NYSE: ESGC) shares fell 5.90%, or $0.0148 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.24. After opening the day at $0.25, shares of Eros STX Global fluctuated between $0.26 and $0.23. 19,916,143 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 8,055,475. Wednesday's activity brought Eros STX Global’s market cap to $43,735,011.

Eros STX Global is headquartered in Burbank, California..

About Eros STX Global Corporation - Class A

Eros STX Global Corporation, ('ErosSTX') is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood's fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers as of September 30, 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

