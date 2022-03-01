Erie Indemnity (ERIE) falls 2.68% for March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ERIE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Erie Indemnity Co. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ERIE) stock fell $4.69, accounting for a 2.68% decrease. Erie Indemnity opened at $175.47 before trading between $175.99 and $169.30 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Erie Indemnity’s market cap fall to $7,871,079,078 on 137,251 shares -above their 30-day average of 73,863.

About Erie Indemnity Co. - Class A

Erie Indemnity Company is the management company for the Erie Insurance Exchange. The Company is also involved in the property and casualty insurance business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and through its management of Flagship City Insurance Company.

Visit Erie Indemnity Co. - Class A's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Erie Indemnity Co. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Erie Indemnity Co. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles