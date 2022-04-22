Equity Residential Properties (EQR) Loses 2.24% for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EQR - Market Data & News Trade

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE:EQR) shares have fallen 2.24% today on 1,589,254 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 1,262,408 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $91.15 the company has a 50 day moving average of $89.38.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

Equity Residential Properties has gained 3.76% so far this year.

About Equity Residential Properties Trust

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

