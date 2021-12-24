Equity Residential Properties (EQR) falls 0.31% on Moderate Volume December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EQR - Market Data & News Trade

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR), a Chicago, Illinois, company, fell to close at $88.18 Thursday after losing $0.27 (0.31%) on volume of 1,275,989 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $89.11 to a low of $87.57 while Equity Residential Properties’s market cap now stands at $33,068,930,456.

Equity Residential Properties currently has roughly 2700 employees.

About Equity Residential Properties Trust

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

