Equity Bancshares (EQBK) falls 3.22% in Light Trading on February 9

Equity Bancshares Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: EQBK) shares fell 3.22%, or $1.06 per share, to close Wednesday at $31.84. After opening the day at $32.88, shares of Equity Bancshares fluctuated between $33.16 and $31.72. 30,434 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 42,915. Wednesday's activity brought Equity Bancshares’s market cap to $536,537,400.

Equity Bancshares is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas..

About Equity Bancshares Inc - Class A

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank.

