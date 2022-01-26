Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) drops 17.32% to Close at $8.59 on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ETRN - Market Data & News Trade

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) shares dropped 17.32%, or $1.8 per share, to close Tuesday at $8.59. After opening the day at $10.31, shares of Equitrans Midstream fluctuated between $10.38 and $8.58. 17,395,547 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,998,851. Tuesday's activity brought Equitrans Midstream’s market cap to $3,715,183,590.

Equitrans Midstream is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania..

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America's growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

