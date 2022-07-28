Equinox Gold (EQX) Rises 8.37% on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EQX - Market Data & News

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (NYSE: EQX) are up 8.37% Thursday.

As of 11:54:28 est, Equinox Gold sits at $4.65 and has moved $0.36 per share.

Equinox Gold has moved 15.52% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 36.39% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Equinox Gold Corp

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with seven operating gold mines, construction underway at an eighth site, a multi-million-ounce gold reserve base and a clear path to achieve one million ounces of annual gold production from its pipeline of growth projects. Equinox Gold operates entirely in the Americas, with two properties in the United States, one in Mexico and five in Brazil. On December 16, 2020, Equinox Gold announced its friendly acquisition of Premier Gold Mines, which will bring further diversification and scale with the addition of a producing mine in Mexico and a construction-ready project in Ontario, Canada.

