Equinox Gold (EQX) falls 4.51% to Close at $6.57 on January 25

Today, Equinox Gold Corp Inc’s (NYSE: EQX) stock fell $0.31, accounting for a 4.51% decrease. Equinox Gold opened at $6.68 before trading between $6.72 and $6.42 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Equinox Gold’s market cap fall to $1,979,702,648 on 3,446,914 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,543,493.

About Equinox Gold Corp

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with seven operating gold mines, construction underway at an eighth site, a multi-million-ounce gold reserve base and a clear path to achieve one million ounces of annual gold production from its pipeline of growth projects. Equinox Gold operates entirely in the Americas, with two properties in the United States, one in Mexico and five in Brazil. On December 16, 2020, Equinox Gold announced its friendly acquisition of Premier Gold Mines, which will bring further diversification and scale with the addition of a producing mine in Mexico and a construction-ready project in Ontario, Canada.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

