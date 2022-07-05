Epsilon Energy (EPSN) Falls 6.42% on July 5

Epsilon Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: EPSN) shares are down 6.42%, or $0.395 per share, as on 11:54:18 est today. After Opening the Day at $6.00, 85,861 shares of Epsilon Energy have been traded today and the stock has traded between $6.02 and $5.69.

This year the company is up 10.49%.

Epsilon Energy expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Epsilon Energy Ltd

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

