ePlus (PLUS) falls 3.33% in Active Trading on January 19

ePlus Inc (NASDAQ: PLUS), a Herndon, Virginia, company, fell to close at $47.26 Wednesday after losing $1.63 (3.33%) on volume of 106,209 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $49.28 to a low of $47.16 while ePlus’s market cap now stands at $638,410,245.

About ePlus Inc

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,400 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

