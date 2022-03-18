ePlus (PLUS) Falls 3.13% on March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLUS - Market Data & News Trade

Today ePlus Inc (NASDAQ: PLUS) is trading 3.13% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:08:37 est, was $52.01. ePlus has moved $1.69 over the previous day’s close.

59,359 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, ePlus has a YTD change of 0.09%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

About ePlus Inc

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,400 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171.

