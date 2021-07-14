EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) gains 0.32% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPAM - Market Data & News Trade

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) shares gained 0.32%, or $1.7 per share, to close Tuesday at $536.29. After opening the day at $531.99, shares of EPAM Systems fluctuated between $539.99 and $529.88. 201,998 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 289,819. Tuesday's activity brought EPAM Systems’s market cap to $30,249,311,958.

EPAM Systems is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About EPAM Systems Inc

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019 and 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

