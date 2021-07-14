Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - Class A (EOSE) gains 5.81% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EOSE - Market Data & News Trade

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: EOSE) shares gained 5.81%, or $1.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $18.40. After opening the day at $17.16, shares of Eos Energy Enterprises fluctuated between $18.45 and $17.14. 326,706 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 573,456. Tuesday's activity brought Eos Energy Enterprises’s market cap to $953,143,313.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Its breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable - and manufactured in the U.S. - it's the core of its innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

