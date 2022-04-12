Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Loses 2.71% for April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EOSE - Market Data & News Trade

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 2.71% to $3.23 on April 12.

819,521 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 1,752,855 shares.

The company's stock dropped 55.85% so far in 2022.

Eos Energy Enterprises shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - Class A

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Its breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable - and manufactured in the U.S. - it's the core of its innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

