EOG (EOG) Up 7.13% for May 6

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 7.13% to $132.22 on May 6.

7,037,760 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 3,647,239 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 42.03% so far in 2022.

EOG shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About EOG Resources, Inc.

EOG Resources, Inc. is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

