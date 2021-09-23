Enzo (ENZ) falls 0.28% on Moderate Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENZ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Enzo Biochem, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: ENZ) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.28% decrease. Enzo opened at $3.59 before trading between $3.64 and $3.51 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Enzo’s market cap fall to $172,074,787 on 60,807 shares -below their 30-day average of 99,090.

About Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem's products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

Visit Enzo Biochem, Inc.'s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Enzo Biochem, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Enzo Biochem, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

FAA Urges Airlines To Take Stronger Action With Unruly, Disruptive Passengers Freshworks Leaps 32% on First Day of Trading After Pricing Above Filing Range Twitter Settles Class Action for $809.5 Million Over Providing Misleading Information to Investors DoorDash Adds Alcohol Delivery in 20 US States, DC, Canada, Australia