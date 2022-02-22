Enveric (ENVB) falls 5.47% on Moderate Volume February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENVB - Market Data & News Trade

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares fell 5.47%, or $0.0153 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.26. After opening the day at $0.28, shares of Enveric fluctuated between $0.28 and $0.26. 1,400,753 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,272,243. Tuesday's activity brought Enveric’s market cap to $8,617,007.

Enveric is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, and employs more than 30000 people.

About Enveric Biosciences Inc

Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy.

Visit Enveric Biosciences Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Enveric Biosciences Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Enveric Biosciences Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

