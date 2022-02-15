Entravision Communications (EVC) gains 3.20% on Moderate Volume February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVC - Market Data & News Trade

Entravision Communications Corp. - Class A (NYSE: EVC) shares gained 3.20%, or $0.2 per share, to close Tuesday at $6.45. After opening the day at $6.37, shares of Entravision Communications fluctuated between $6.47 and $6.30. 208,754 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 376,853. Tuesday's activity brought Entravision Communications’s market cap to $398,261,881.

Entravision Communications is headquartered in Santa Monica, California..

About Entravision Communications Corp. - Class A

Entravision Communications Corporation is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Its dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, the company offers mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting and pricing.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

