Entasis (ETTX) Rises 20.83% on May 23

Today Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ETTX) is trading 20.83% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:51:20 est, was $2.17. Entasis has moved $0.375 in trading today.

3,960,542 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Entasis has a YTD change of 17.81%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis' pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections).

