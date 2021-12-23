Entasis (ETTX) falls 1.80% on Moderate Volume December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ETTX - Market Data & News Trade

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ETTX) shares fell 1.80%, or $0.04 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.18. After opening the day at $2.19, shares of Entasis fluctuated between $2.27 and $2.18. 48,599 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 149,422. Wednesday's activity brought Entasis’s market cap to $103,850,031.

About Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis' pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

