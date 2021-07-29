Enstar (ESGR) falls 1.45% in Light Trading on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESGR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Enstar Group Limited Inc’s (NASDAQ: ESGR) stock fell $3.81, accounting for a 1.45% decrease. Enstar opened at $264.72 before trading between $264.72 and $257.52 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Enstar’s market cap fall to $4,823,473,017 on 26,872 shares -below their 30-day average of 42,152.

About Enstar Group Limited

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 100 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

