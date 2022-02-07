Enova (ENVA) gains 9.17% for February 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENVA - Market Data & News Trade

Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA), a Chicago, Illinois, company, gained to close at $45.00 Monday after gaining $3.78 (9.17%) on volume of 550,301 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $45.10 to a low of $42.15 while Enova’s market cap now stands at $1,638,959,940.

About Enova International Inc.

Enova International is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.

Visit Enova International Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Enova International Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Enova International Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results MacroGenics Signs $586 Million Licensing Deal With Synaffix for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Revenue; CEO Stephen Rusckowski To Retire Timken Posts Record Revenue and Earnings for 2021