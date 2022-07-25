Englobal (ENG) Gains 6.90% on July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Englobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) are up 6.90% Monday.

As of 11:48:47 est, Englobal sits at $1.24 and has risen $0.08 per share.

Englobal has moved 9.43% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 12.12% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Englobal Corporation

ENGlobal is a provider of engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal's Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of distributed control, instrumentation and process analytical systems. The Engineering segment provides consulting services for the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering, construction management, and related support services. Within ENGlobal's Automation segment, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide.

