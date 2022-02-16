Enersys (ENS) gains 2.26% to Close at $75.28 on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENS - Market Data & News Trade

Enersys (NYSE: ENS), a Reading, Pennsylvania, company, gained to close at $75.28 Wednesday after gaining $1.66 (2.26%) on volume of 519,685 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $75.56 to a low of $73.05 while Enersys’s market cap now stands at $3,105,315,207.

About Enersys

EnerSys Inc., the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy system solutions, motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other commercial electric-powered vehicles. Energy Systems provide highly integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecommunication, utility, uninterruptible power supplies, renewable, medical, aerospace and defense, premium starting, lighting and ignition applications. Outdoor equipment enclosure products are utilized in the telecommunication, cable, utility, transportation industries and by government and defense customers. The company also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world.

Visit Enersys’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Enersys and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Enersys’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles